TikToker Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral

04:10 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
After managing to impress the masses with Tik Tok videos, social media sensation Jannat Mirza has ventured into the world of mainstream media and continues to win hearts with her beautiful looks.

The fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

This time around, Jannat enthralled the fans with a new video where she looked gorgeous however it's the captions that have made the netizens curious. Mirza's witty captions hint toward a possible breakup, cheating fiasco and moving on.

"being single is better than being lied to, cheated on & disrespected.????✨P.S : What’s your fav color?", captioned Jannat.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi

04:10 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

