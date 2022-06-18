Shae Gill honoured to collaborate with Bilal Maqsood
Music buffs are ecstatic with the news of exceptional musician Bilal Maqsood and Coke Studio breakout star Shae Gill's pairing up for an upcoming project.
Shae Gill, who rose to fame with her hit single from Coke Studio's season 14, is gearing up with her new collaboration with String's legend Maqsood.
Taking to Instagram, Maqsood shared a photo with Gill and wrote, "It was wonderful working with Shae Gill on my latest project (2.0) Can’t wait to share it with you all."
The picture shows the spectacular duo sitting in a traditional house with a classical musical instrument Surnai spotted next to Gill.
In response to Maqsood's announcement, the Pasoori hitmaker re-shared his story and wrote, "It was an honour".
Coke Studio season 14 has plenty of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season. 'Pasoori' was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill who rose to prominence due to her smashing music debut.
Shae Gill sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous ...
Coke Studio's singing sensation Shae Gill is undoubtedly a star performer whose debut song became her claim to ...

