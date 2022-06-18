Kubra Khan, Dananeer draw flak for sharing photo of praying together
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani diva Kubra Khan and Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen are admired for their performance in an ISPR project, Sinf-e-Aahan.
Dananeer, who propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip, recently shared a throwback picture with Kubra on Instagram.
Both the celebrities can be seen offering prayer on the set of Sinf-e-Aahan in the photo.
“Just a little glimpse of how you’re sad beautiful as inside as you are outside,” the pawri girl captioned the post.
However, the photo did not set well with keyboard warriors as they claimed that such posts are shared to get attention and fame.
