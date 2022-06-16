Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan
Web Desk
09:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan
Source: @thekubism (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani diva Kubra Khan has turned 29 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in.

Social media users are greeting the Sinf-e-Aahan star who earlier told fans to not remind her about getting old.

Fans and friends showered Kubra with love and prayers on her birthday while the actor took to Instagram to share the birthday greetings.

Kubra earlier distanced herself from the industry before as she shared of being brutally fat-shamed in wake of severe health issues which in turn shattered her confidence and lowered her self-esteem.

The Na Maloom Afraad star's life off-screen had its own set of struggles as she faced a major cancer scare last year.

Kubra Khan spills the beans about marriage ... 05:00 PM | 31 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed's crackling chemistry and off-screen friendship is often misunderstood as ...

Kubra appeared in numerous superhit projects including Sinf-e-Aahan, and Andaaz-e-Sitam.

More From This Category
Shahbaz Fayyaz Qawwal release their masterpiece ...
08:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Samina Ahmed makes her Hollywood debut in Ms ...
07:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Watch - Trailer of Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo ...
07:05 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah's latest video from a Turkey ...
04:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Nadia Afgan opens up about not having children in ...
06:10 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
TikToker Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral
04:10 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan
09:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr