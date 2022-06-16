Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan
Pakistani diva Kubra Khan has turned 29 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in.
Social media users are greeting the Sinf-e-Aahan star who earlier told fans to not remind her about getting old.
Fans and friends showered Kubra with love and prayers on her birthday while the actor took to Instagram to share the birthday greetings.
Kubra earlier distanced herself from the industry before as she shared of being brutally fat-shamed in wake of severe health issues which in turn shattered her confidence and lowered her self-esteem.
The Na Maloom Afraad star's life off-screen had its own set of struggles as she faced a major cancer scare last year.
Kubra appeared in numerous superhit projects including Sinf-e-Aahan, and Andaaz-e-Sitam.
-
-
-
-
-
