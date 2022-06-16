PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz suffers ‘serious injuries’ in car crash

LAHORE – Senior PML-N leader and former minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a car crash, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports in local media said the vehicle of PML-N's stalwart was reportedly hit by a truck in Shakargarh. The truck driver succumbed to the injuries.

PML-N leader was driving the vehicle himself which was wrecked after the massive collision.

Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the senior politician to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal. The medical team at the hospital said Aziz’s hand was fractured.

Following the horrific accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif phoned the Daniyal Aziz's wife and assured her of all-out support. The premier issued directives to provide the PML-N leader with the best treatment facility and also prayed for his recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz summoned a report from the commissioner of Gujranwala Division and the regional police officer regarding the accident.

More to follow….