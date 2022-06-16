NGO hosts panel discussion on environmental issues in Rawalakot

RAWLAKOT/LONDON – Participants in a virtual panel discussion warned here on Thursday that local communities could face dangerous situations and environmental hazards if coordinated efforts are not made to protect the local natural resources in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the panel discussion, social activists, intellectuals and other participants said that ignoring the emerging environmental issues in Azad Kashmir could create severe economic, social and environmental challenges for the local communities.

The Press for Peace Foundation, a UK-based organization, had arranged the Twitter Space discussion on ‘Environmental Issues in Rawalakot’ to create awareness about environmental problems, sustainable development and the green economy.

Mazhar Iqbal Mazhar (London) hosted the event and prominent among the speakers were educational consultant Jamil Ahmed, author Javaid Khan, Rawalakot Press Club President Sardar Rashid Nazir, analyst Kashif Mir, Prof. Zafar Iqbal (director of the Press for Peace Foundation), Abdul Wajid Khan (senior journalist), Shahid Awan (social activist) and Khurshid Abbasi.

The speakers urged the government to launch modern and eco-friendly sewerage systems in Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and other main cities of the region.

They said the governments and civil society should work jointly to tackle the growing environmental challenges of deforestation, pollution, soil erosion, greenhouse emissions, flooding and fewer crops, etc.

The speakers said the civil society and local communities needed to take ownership of the efforts to protect natural resources and the wildlife.

The speakers urged the government to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags and promote the use of recyclable and biodegradable bags.

The rising usage of baby diapers is a threat to the health of citizens and the beauty of the local areas because disposable diapers never go away. Diapers contribute to health issues and environmental problems, they said.

Analyst Kashif Mir disclosed that over Rs25 billion were spent under the ‘Billion Tsunami tree programme’ and ‘Green Pakistan’ programme on the forest conservation and wildlife protection in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said, ground realities about forest protection and conservation mismatched with the government claims on environmental investments.

He lamented incidents of wildfires in forests and questioned the government’s measures to protect valuable natural resources, including farmlands and forests.

Prof Zafar Iqbal informed the participants that the Press for Peace Foundation would arrange similar events, workshops, seminars and other activities in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and other cities.