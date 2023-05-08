'Nakhray': Mahira Khan slays in Umair Jaswal's music video

Lollywood icon Mahira Khan and singer Umair Jaswal have come together to tease their fans with a catchy song and an impressive music video.
The visually stunning video captures vibrant neon colours, creating a captivating atmosphere set in a club. In the opening scene, Mahira, known for her role in the popular drama "Humsafar," makes a stylish entrance, walking confidently into the club and gracefully dancing to the infectious beat.
Her captivating look includes a black fitted suit, accentuated by a lace corset underneath, exuding elegance and confidence. Complementing her ensemble is a chic long ponytail, adding a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. Enhancing the glamour quotient, Mahira adorns a beautifully layered silver necklace, which further adds to her magnetic presence in the video.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a sneak peek of the music video with the caption " Bara ladies part hai ???? NAKHRAY by @umairjaswalofficial Listen to this song louddd.. loved working with everyone on this! Check it out - youtube link in bio."
The video garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans applauding the music and the visual aesthetic.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
