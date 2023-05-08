Search

'Nakhray': Mahira Khan slays in Umair Jaswal's music video

Maheen Khawaja 09:26 PM | 8 May, 2023
'Nakhray': Mahira Khan slays in Umair Jaswal's music video
Source: Zahra Sarfraz (Instagram)

Lollywood icon Mahira Khan and singer Umair Jaswal have come together to tease their fans with a catchy song and an impressive music video.

The visually stunning video captures vibrant neon colours, creating a captivating atmosphere set in a club. In the opening scene, Mahira, known for her role in the popular drama "Humsafar," makes a stylish entrance, walking confidently into the club and gracefully dancing to the infectious beat.

Her captivating look includes a black fitted suit, accentuated by a lace corset underneath, exuding elegance and confidence. Complementing her ensemble is a chic long ponytail, adding a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. Enhancing the glamour quotient, Mahira adorns a beautifully layered silver necklace, which further adds to her magnetic presence in the video. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a sneak peek of the music video with the caption " Bara ladies part hai ???? NAKHRAY by @umairjaswalofficial Listen to this song louddd.. loved working with everyone on this! Check it out - youtube link in bio."

The video garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans applauding the music and the visual aesthetic.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.

