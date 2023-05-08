Iran executes two over blasphemy

TEHRAN – Two "Quran burners" were executed in Iran on charges of blasphemy on Monday.

The two men, named Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, were executed early on Monday, according to the judiciary's official newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the investigation began three years ago when the public reported an anonymous group disseminating "obscene" information, prompting the judiciary to call many persons, including Mehrdad.

According to the judiciary, Mehrdad was an administrator and major organiser of 15 internet groups and channels. He shared information that was anti-Islam and its prophets, and advocated atheism.

Mehrad was found to be working with Fazeli Zare, who was also accused of running 20 anti-religion web organisations.

The newspaper claimed that their "insults" were so terrible that none of them were specifically mentioned in the Supreme Court's approval of the verdict that allowed the men to be executed.

Mehrdad's phone also had a publicly posted video of the Quran being torn apart, according to the judiciary.