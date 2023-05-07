Search

Shock and anger as Mardan mob lynches man over ‘blasphemy’ in PTI rally

Web Desk 12:42 PM | 7 May, 2023
Shock and anger as Mardan mob lynches man over ‘blasphemy’ in PTI rally
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – As Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf hold rallies in parts of the country on Saturday, a horrific incident in one of the rallies of the former ruling party made headlines as a brutal mob lynched a man after accusing him of blasphemy.

Local police officials told the media that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when PTI activists and leaders took to the streets in Mardan.

The police chief said the man, identified as Nigar Alam -- a resident of Shirin Kot in Nowshehra, visited Mardan to join PTI on Saturday and participated in the rally but he made some contentious statements while leading a dua on the stage at the end of the rally, which were considered blasphemous by masses.

Horrific clips were shared on social media platforms showing hundreds of people kicking and beating him with sticks. Police reportedly were present at the rally, but failed to stop the charged members, who even tried to torch the corpse. Later, police took the dead body into custody.

The anger and grief over another mass lynching due to alleged blasphemy was evident on social media, where activists call for action. #Mardan and other trends are currently trending on Twitter and other platforms.

Mob lynching over blasphemy accusations are common in South Asian country as distressed people take matters into their own hands despite the fact that blasphemy is punishable by the death penalty under the country’s existing laws.

Chinese national accused of blasphemy, detained in Dasu

Last month, a Chinese engineer was detained after workers at Dasu dam’s construction site accused him of blasphemy.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.4 287.65
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.8 762.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.93 42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.72 935.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.60 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.78
Swiss Franc CHF 320.25 322.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 7, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725

