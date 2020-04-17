Punjab announces additional one month pay to doctors, other medical staff amid fight against COVID-19
09:51 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
Punjab announces additional one month pay to doctors, other medical staff amid fight against COVID-19
LAHORE – Punjab Government has decided to give additional one month pay to doctors and other medical staff for their services while endangering their lives while treating COVID-19 patients.

While addressing the meeting of cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus at his office, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced the additional pay for the medical staff and doctors.

CM Usman Buzdar reiterated that the heirs of an employee, died during the anti-corona drive, would not be left alone, and if anybody died, the heirs would be provided financial aid under the martyr’s package.

He paid tribute to the doctors and paramedics in their effort in fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also reviewed the coronavirus situation and the precautionary measures taken to counter the pandemic in detail.

