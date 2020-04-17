COVID-19 pandemic: PM Imran expresses sorrow over deaths of countless Pakistanis living abroad
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: PM Imran expresses sorrow over deaths of countless Pakistanis living abroad
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sorrow over the deaths of countless Pakistanis living and working abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID19 and also expressed condolences and prayers for their families.

In a tweet today (Friday), the prime minister posted “Many [Pakistanis] died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19”.

My prayers are also for early recovery of those still battling the COVID-19. We can never forget all of you as you have made us proud, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated further that “You are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pakistan development through remittances and charity work”.

More From This Category
KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from ...
09:12 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
Federal Cabinet okays incentive package for ...
08:42 AM | 18 Apr, 2020
US announces $8 mln more support to help Pakistan ...
10:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
IMF approves $1.386b loan to boost Pakistan’s ...
07:01 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif skips NAB appearance over ...
02:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2020
Six injured after Rescue 1122 vehicle hit van in ...
01:51 PM | 17 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hamza Ali Abbasi calls out people wanting to pray in mosques amid pandemic
03:57 PM | 17 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr