COVID-19 pandemic: PM Imran expresses sorrow over deaths of countless Pakistanis living abroad
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sorrow over the deaths of countless Pakistanis living and working abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID19 and also expressed condolences and prayers for their families.
In a tweet today (Friday), the prime minister posted “Many [Pakistanis] died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19”.
My prayers also for early recovery of those still battling COVID19. You are all in our prayers. We can never forget all of you far away from Pak who continue to do us proud & are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pak's development through remittances & charity work.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2020
My prayers are also for early recovery of those still battling the COVID-19. We can never forget all of you as you have made us proud, he added.
Prime Minister Imran Khan stated further that “You are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pakistan development through remittances and charity work”.
