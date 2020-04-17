Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in IOK
11:26 AM | 17 Apr, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district in occupied Kashmir today (Friday).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Dairoo Keegam area of the district.
The operation was going on till last reports came in.
