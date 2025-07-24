Russian plane crashes near china border; all 48 onboard killed

A passenger plane crashed and caught fire near the China border in Russia’s eastern region, sending shockwaves across the nation.

According to international media reports, the Antonov AN-24 aircraft, owned by Angara Airlines, had taken off from Blagoveshchensk for Tynda.

The aircraft disappeared from radar during its second landing attempt. No technical fault had been reported before the incident.

Media reports suggest that poor weather and low visibility led to a misjudgment in altitude, possibly causing the plane to strike trees and crash.

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that the wreckage was found in a mountainous forest about 15 kilometers south of Tynda, but rescue efforts were delayed due to rough terrain and adverse weather.

All 48 people on board, including 5 children and 6 crew members, perished. One Chinese national was also among the victims.

The regional governor expressed grief and declared three days of mourning.

Russian aviation authorities have launched an investigation. However, the country’s aviation sector is already struggling due to Western sanctions.