SBA highlights Sharjah’s cultural project, holds talks with top Latin at FIL 2024

GUADALAJARA — The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) reaffirmed the emirate’s status as a leading global cultural hub while participating in Mexico’s 38th Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL).

Through strategic meetings, the authority explored collaboration opportunities and highlighted Sharjah’s and the Arab world’s unique cultural heritage.

During the event, SBA’s delegation, led by HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, met with Marisol Schulz Manaut, General Director of FIL. The meeting focused on collaboration between Sharjah and Mexico in publishing and distribution, building stronger connections with the Sharjah International Book Fair, and facilitating introducing Arabic culture to wider audiences.

As part of its commitment to advancing international cultural cooperation, the SBA delegation met with José Manuel, Executive Director of the Spanish Publishers Association in Madrid. The discussions focused on fostering stronger cultural ties between Sharjah and Madrid, including plans to formalise collaboration through an MoU, which covers key areas such as publishing, translation, and broader cultural initiatives to enhance partnerships with prominent cultural institutions and promote the exchange of expertise and joint projects within the publishing sector.

Aligned with the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), an initiative launched by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the Authority facilitated the participation of graduates from the inaugural cohort of its Launch Track training programme in FIL. This opportunity allowed participants to explore Latin American literary works and evaluate prospects for translating them into Arabic, enriching cultural dialogue between the Arab world and Latin America.

Highlighting Emirati creativity on the global stage

Commenting on SBA’s participation, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said: “FIL is one of the key platforms for amplifying Arab and Emirati cultural presence in Latin America and among Spanish-speaking audiences. Our participation in this edition builds on Sharjah’s success as Guest of Honour at the 36th edition in 2022, reinforcing our commitment to fostering cultural exchange and understanding between nations and civilisations and aligning with Sharjah’s artistic project, founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which emphasises the importance of books and culture in fostering communications between civilisations and nations.

He added: “These efforts are driven by the vision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, who leverages her global expertise in publishing to position Sharjah as an international cultural capital. Through pioneering initiatives, she seeks to connect Emirati authors and publishers with the wider world, broadening the global reach of Emirati cultural contributions.”

Al Ameri highlighted that the event provided invaluable networking opportunities for writers and publishers, enabling discussions with prominent Latin American and Spanish literary figures. These interactions opened new horizons for Emirati authors to benefit from diverse global literary experiences.

For his part, Mansoor Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at SBA, said: “SBA shares strong ties with FIL, the world’s largest Spanish-language publishing hub, established in 1987. This year, our participation focuses on championing Emirati and Arab culture while showcasing our literary and artistic icons. We have engaged publishers to foster collaboration across conferences, initiatives, and exhibitions hosted year-round in Sharjah, highlighting the unique publishing opportunities offered by Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone and other key initiatives under the authority’s umbrella.”

Exceptional opportunities for the publishing sector

During its participation, the emirate’s delegation engaged with Mexican and Latin American publishers, providing a detailed overview of the Sharjah International Book Fair and the unique opportunities it offers to advance the publishing industry and promote cultural exchange. They also highlighted SBA’s year-round events, including the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, Sharjah Publishers Conference, Sharjah International Library Conference, and International Booksellers Conference, which serve as platforms for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and fostering global connections within the publishing and literary sectors.

Fostering relationships with Latin American publishers

As part of the SBA delegation, the Sharjah Literary Agency (SLA) held meetings with leading Latin American publishers to promote its roster of represented authors. This increased the visibility of Latin American authors in the Arab world and facilitated the translation of prominent works into Arabic.

Additionally, SBA highlighted Sharjah’s prestigious awards for creative excellence, including the Sharjah Translation Award (Turjuman), which reflects the emirate’s dedication to celebrating and promoting Arab and Islamic cultural heritage globally. The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone also presented its state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprehensive services designed to support and empower the creative industries.