Protesters block Lahore Canal Road after Punjab University student shot dead

LAHORE – Students of Punjab University have blocked the Canal Road in Lahore as they are holding protest against the murder of their fellow in broad daylight on Thursday.

There is a massive traffic jam on the road, which is one of the major arteries in the provincial capital, while police official are trying to convince the protesters to clear the road.

Reports said a student named Ammar was targeted in the university by unknown men, who later fled the scene. He was shifted to the hospital with gunshot wounds but he could not survive.

After the shooting, the situation at Punjab University became tense, and students protested on the Campus bridge, completely blocking the underpass, and main Canal Road.

The students strongly condemned the use of firearms. They said in broad daylight, students were shot at directly, and both the police and university administration completely failed to provide protection to the students. This is the second major shooting incident in a month.