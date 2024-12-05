Details unveiled: Charges against Imran Khan and others in GHQ attack case

The charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and others in the May 9 GHQ attack case have been disclosed, shedding light on the allegations.

On Thursday, Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court conducted a hearing at Adiala Jail concerning the high-profile case. Following the conclusion of legal arguments, the judge read out the charges against the accused in the courtroom.

The charges were leveled against 100 individuals, including Imran Khan and other PTI leaders such as Sheikh Rashid. The accused are charged with inciting rebellion against the Pakistan Armed Forces and orchestrating attacks on military installations.

Key Allegations

According to the charge sheet, PTI leaders allegedly planned and identified military targets before May 9, orchestrating events that directly endangered national security and stability. The prosecution claims that the leadership employed strategies akin to those of terrorist organizations, aiming to pressure the government through organized violent protests.

The charge sheet further outlines accusations of causing damage to 102 vehicles and orchestrating systematic attacks on 26 government buildings, resulting in an estimated loss of PKR 1.66 billion.

A July 2023 report by Punjab’s Home Department categorized the May 9 incidents as acts of terrorism. The PTI leadership is accused of planning violent actions for political gains, which the prosecution states falls under the ambit of terrorism.

Case Background

The case, registered at the R.A. Bazaar Police Station, names 143 individuals, including Imran Khan, as suspects. Of these, over 100 have been formally charged.

Despite the charges, Imran Khan and other accused leaders have denied any wrongdoing. The case remains one of the most significant legal challenges faced by the former premier and his party amid allegations of destabilizing the state.

The proceedings have drawn widespread attention, underscoring the tensions between the state and the opposition during a time of political unrest.