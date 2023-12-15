Elon Musk intends to set up a university in Texas

Elon Musk intends to establish a university in Austin, Texas, according to a Bloomberg report.

The billionaire plans to provide $100 million towards the construction of STEM-focused elementary and secondary schools before establishing a university "dedicated to education at the highest levels," according to a tax filing for his charity, The Foundation.

According to Bloomberg, the Foundation submitted its application for tax exemption to the Internal Revenue Service in October 2022, and it was granted in March of this year.

According to the filing, the institution would provide "hands-on learning experience including simulations, case studies, fabrication/design projects, and labs" in addition to education in math, science, engineering, and physics from "experienced faculty."

Additionally, the institution plans to apply for accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.