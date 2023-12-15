Atif Aslam and wife donate Rs20 million to Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab

Distinguished Pakistani vocalist Atif Aslam has exhibited a commendable commitment to advancing healthcare initiatives in the nation. In a philanthropic gesture, he has generously donated Rs 20 million to support Pakistan's inaugural free diagnostic laboratory.
The beneficiary of Atif Aslam's benevolence is the JDC Foundation, an organization at the forefront of medical advancements. This foundation has taken a pioneering role in establishing Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab, offering an extensive array of 250 blood tests without any financial burden on the recipients.
This laudable initiative has played a pivotal role in delivering essential medical services to a substantial number of individuals daily, spanning various regions of the province.
The official account took to Instagram to thank the couple stating, "World famous singer Tamgha Imtiaz Mr. Atif Aslam and his wife Ms. Sara Atif have given assistance to the poor for the establishment of Free Lab established by JDC Foundation. On behalf of JDC Foundation Pakistan, the well-known Pakistani singer Atif Aslam donated a huge amount of Rs. It should be noted that the JDC Foundation has started Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab. Where thousands of people from all over the province get 250 types of free blood tests every day have been."
It underscores the singer's unwavering commitment to supporting critical medical advancements in Pakistan, thereby making a profound impact on the lives of numerous individuals by augmenting their access to essential diagnostic facilities.
Previously, he also donated 1 million to the Al Khidmat foundation towards essential medical and food aid for Gaza,
