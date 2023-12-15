Search

Lifestyle

Atif Aslam and wife donate Rs20 million to Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab

Maheen Khawaja
08:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Atif Aslam and wife donate Rs20 million to Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab
Source: Instagram

Distinguished Pakistani vocalist Atif Aslam has exhibited a commendable commitment to advancing healthcare initiatives in the nation. In a philanthropic gesture, he has generously donated Rs 20 million to support Pakistan's inaugural free diagnostic laboratory.

The beneficiary of Atif Aslam's benevolence is the JDC Foundation, an organization at the forefront of medical advancements. This foundation has taken a pioneering role in establishing Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab, offering an extensive array of 250 blood tests without any financial burden on the recipients.

This laudable initiative has played a pivotal role in delivering essential medical services to a substantial number of individuals daily, spanning various regions of the province.

The official account took to Instagram to thank the couple stating, "World famous singer Tamgha Imtiaz Mr. Atif Aslam and his wife Ms. Sara Atif have given assistance to the poor for the establishment of Free Lab established by JDC Foundation. On behalf of JDC Foundation Pakistan, the well-known Pakistani singer Atif Aslam donated a huge amount of Rs. It should be noted that the JDC Foundation has started Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab. Where thousands of people from all over the province get 250 types of free blood tests every day have been."

It underscores the singer's unwavering commitment to supporting critical medical advancements in Pakistan, thereby making a profound impact on the lives of numerous individuals by augmenting their access to essential diagnostic facilities.

Previously, he also donated 1 million to the Al Khidmat foundation towards essential medical and food aid for Gaza,

WATCH — Atif Aslam swoons audience with souldul rendition of Sayonee

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:47 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Hira Mani and Usama Khan join the cast of “Sun Mere Dil” ...

10:41 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Keeping Imran Khan away from elections 'absurd and disgusting': Iffat ...

09:10 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Hasnain Lehri's Netflix debut and romantic proposal to Lebanese star ...

05:01 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Ducky bhai throws surprise birthday party for wife Aroob Jatoi

06:52 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Is Ayesha Omar deciding to leave Pakistan forever?

09:39 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Aima Baig makes it to Hello Pakistan's #HOT100 list of 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:30 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Has Himanshi Khurana embraced Islam after breakup with Asim Riaz?

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: