WATCH — Atif Aslam swoons audience with souldul rendition of Sayonee

Pakistani music icon Atif Aslam, the renowned Pakistani singer, set the stage on fire during one of his concerts in Houston with a soulful rendition of Sayonee by the legendary Pakistani band, Junoon.

Leaving the audience in awe of Aslam's vocal prowess and Sayonee's magical symphony, the performance left a mark on everyone as the Aadat famed singer spun a melodious version of the 1997 hit from Junoon's fourth album Azaadi.

The Doorie singer's rendition not only paid tribute to the original music track but also let the audience enjoy his unique baritone voice.

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the video first shared by Instagram handle Desi Junction, featured snippets from Aslam's concert in Houston.