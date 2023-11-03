  

Armeena Khan calls out Shaneira Akram for vague stance on the Palestine genoicde

Web Desk
09:43 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Armeena Khan calls out Shaneira Akram for vague stance on the Palestine genoicde
On October 31, Israel intensified its military operations in Gaza, including a deadly airstrike on Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the besieged Strip. This tragic attack resulted in the loss of over 50 lives and left nearly 150 people wounded, according to reports from Gaza's Indonesian Hospital.

Israel's military has also announced that its forces have encircled Gaza's main city, despite growing international calls for a ceasefire to end the violence in the Palestinian territory. Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated on Thursday that the encirclement occurred nearly a week after the expansion of ground operations in the Hamas-governed enclave.

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, took to her Twitter account to share a rather vague statement regarding the ongoing conflict, expressing a sense of helplessness. She mentioned her emotional state and the difficulty of finding words to articulate her feelings, apologizing if her statement offended anyone.

Former actress Armeena Rana Khan responded to the neutrality, urging her to be more open when discussing the Palestine issue, similar to her outspoken approach when it comes to Pakistan. 

However, the tweet was later deleted.

Armeena started her career with an ARY Digital drama Shab-e-Arzoo Ka Alam alongside Mohib Mirza. However, her famous projects were Janaan, Bin Roye film and drama which got hit.

