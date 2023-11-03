Zaka Ashraf's future with PCB to be decided after World Cup: Caretaker PM

There won't be a decision about Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, till the World Cup is over, Care taker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Friday.
In an interview with local media outlet, 'Dawn News' interim PM responded to to a query about Zaka Ashraf's scandal and his speculated removal from PCB chairman position.
He said that he would like to work with Ashraf in accordance with the "doctrine of necessity."
"I don't think we would take a major decision in this regard at this time," he stated, adding that the national squad competing in the World Cup in India would be demoralised if the PCB leadership were to change at this point.
The prime minister made his remarks in the midst of rumours that Zaka Ashraf, whose four-month term at the PCB expires on November 5, would not receive an extension.
Regarding the Pakistani cricket team's performance in the major tournament, Kakar stated that there was still a possibility for the squad to make it to the semifinals. "I'm confident Pakistan will achieve it by playing their best cricket."
Pakistan is still in the running for the semifinals even though they have lost their last four World Cup games.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
