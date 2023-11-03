Zaka Ashraf's future with PCB to be decided after World Cup: Caretaker PM

There won't be a decision about Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, till the World Cup is over, Care taker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Friday.

In an interview with local media outlet, 'Dawn News' interim PM responded to to a query about Zaka Ashraf's scandal and his speculated removal from PCB chairman position.

He said that he would like to work with Ashraf in accordance with the "doctrine of necessity."

"I don't think we would take a major decision in this regard at this time," he stated, adding that the national squad competing in the World Cup in India would be demoralised if the PCB leadership were to change at this point.

The prime minister made his remarks in the midst of rumours that Zaka Ashraf, whose four-month term at the PCB expires on November 5, would not receive an extension.

Regarding the Pakistani cricket team's performance in the major tournament, Kakar stated that there was still a possibility for the squad to make it to the semifinals. "I'm confident Pakistan will achieve it by playing their best cricket."

Pakistan is still in the running for the semifinals even though they have lost their last four World Cup games.