Chaudhry Zaka Asharf has been recognized as top banker, veteran Politician, well-connected businessman and PCB Chairman who is all set to resume as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board 3rd time. Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, who headed the PCB in 2011-13 period, has emerged as a contender for the top sports post in Pakistan following a change in the political coalition ruling the country.

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf’s early life and Educational Journey

Chaudhry Zaka Asharaf was born on 9th September, 1952 Mandi Bahuddin, Punjab. While he was in college, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf developed close ties with Asif Ali Zardari, due to their similar political views. He is an alumnus of the Sadiq Public School, Bahwalpur, and the Cadet College Petaro, from where he graduated in 1973. He belongs to a traditional industrial and farming family of Punjab. He remained a Pakistani executive who was the president of the ZTBL and hold various posts and positions as political worker.

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf’s appointment

Recently, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhamamd Shahbaz Sharif , in his capacity as Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board and in accordance with Article 10 (1) (d) of the PCB's constitution 2014, has nominated Chaudhry Zaka Asharf ’s appointment as members of the Board of Governors of PCB. He has the backing of one of the ruling coalition parties whereas his appointment as the chairman seems certain. PCB election is expected to take place within a week and Chaudhry Zaka Asharf’s appointment as Chairman PBC seems rest assured.

Chaudhry Zaka Asharf’s Political Support

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf‘s appointment has been resulted after PPP leadership’s headed by Asif Ali Zardari Bhutto’s demand. PPP claims that PCB position should be allocated to Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf since they held the sports ministry. Earlier, Najam Sethi, the outgoing chief, belonged to the other party in the coalition, the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He was initially appointed for four months in December 2022. His term was extended by two months which ended on 19th June 2023. Through social Media Twitter post, he stepped aside from the PCB Chairmanship’s race. He shared his post as:

"Salaam everyone! I don't want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders," he said in a social media post on 19th June 2023 announcing his virtual resignation.

Lately, The PCB has seen three changes in the last six months. Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja in December and now Zaka Ashraf. Traditionally in Pakistan cricket, it is the Prime Minister's appointment to the PCB board of governors who usually becomes the board chairman for a three-year term. Apparently, Zaka Ashraf has overwhelming support to be elected, with the election process may turn to be just a formality.

Ruling Party and PCB’s Chairmanship Selection

In Pakistan, the PCB chairman should be a pick of the ruling party, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League. Contrarily, PPP insists that as they are the ones in charge of Pakistan sports, through the ministry for inter-provincial coordination, it maintained the right to nominate a candidate of their choosing. Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has been associated with Pakistan People’s Party since 1970, under the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf & Najam Sethi’s Conflict

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf's return after a period of nine years ends - for now at least - a nostalgia of the tussles that had marked a conflict between him and Najam Sethi between 2013 and 2014. Both were involved in a protracted legal battle for the chairmanship at the time, with the position switching hands several times. In Past, the issue was seemingly settled when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif - Shehbaz's elder brother - finally ousted Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf and brought in Najam Sethi. But after days of intense mediation between both parties, Najam Sethi was compelled to withdraw for Zaka Ashraf for PCB election for 2023-Chairmanship.

Challenges to Former Chairman PCB

Over the last six months, Najam Sethi's management committee has also overseen the hiring of a predominantly overseas coaching staff for Pakistan, with former head coach Mickey Arthur appointed part-time director of cricket. Apart of these steps, Najam Sethi confronted several issues like Pakistan's hosting of the Asia Cup and its link to Pakistan's potential participation in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in October-November this year. Recently, he talked about Pakistan's participation at the event being subject to the approval of the Pakistan government.

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf’s PCB Chairmanship history

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf was appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on 15 October 2011 by the President of Pakistan and took the charge on 27 October 2011.On 10 February 2014, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif dissolved the PCB governing board and sacked him from the chairmanship of PCB. In August 2012, he was elected as chairman Development Committee of Asian Cricket Council. He served as 27th and 29th Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board during Main Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari’s governments. He was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, as of 15 October 2011 by the President of Pakistan and took the charge on 27 October 2011.

Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf’s professional background

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf is an executive who has been the ex-president of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL). During his tenure as President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), the bank had been plundered in the past by different interest groups in the country and left it with huge losses and bad debts. It was a monumental task for him to bring the bank into a viable position. This bank is a very important component of Pakistan's agrarian economy. Despite internal and external pressures, he restructured the bank with instrumental policies as the most growing bank.

Political and Social Welfare services

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has also served as Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh from 1988 to 1990. He is member of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan People's party. He is brother of Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Pakistan Muslim League (N) MNA on reserved seat. Ch. Muhammad Zaka Ashraf has held a number of public offices, enjoying a great reputation as a businessman, industrialist and a great human being. Following in his father’s footsteps, Ch. Muhammad Zaka Ashraf is contributing towards building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf’s profile as a Successful Businessman

Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has also contributed significantly as businessman and entrepreneur. After passing his bachelor's degree, he joined his father in his business. He has had a splendid career in business ever since. Over the years, he has become the Chairman of the Ashraf Group of Industries & Ashraf Sugar Mills, Bahawalpur that had been established by his father. Over the past several years, he was also elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. In this capacity, he has done a lot of work to promote the production and use of Ethanol from the molasses produced in the sugar industry. He has been instrumental in developing a policy for the country to blend ethanol with petrol to reduce harmful emissions into the environment and to take the country one more step towards using indigenous fuels. He reinforced financial standing by initiating growth oriented entities, greater consumer confidence, sustainability and an inclusive organizational environment in Ashraf Sugar Mills Limited. As President in ZTB, he also redefined corporate culture and practices in Pakistan in AGI.

Zaka Ashraf’s son’s wedding

The marriage ceremony of Chaudhry Khan Muhammad Ashraf s/o Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Ashraf Group of Industries and ex-Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, was held on January 10th 2015. In the wedding ceremony, Pakistan’s important political, social personalities and senior civil and military officials attended the function. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also conveyed his best wishes through a letter to Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on his son’s wedding. Being former Chairman of PCB, the cricket fraternity including Mr. Wally Edwards, Chairman Cricket Australia, Giles Clarke, Chairman English Cricket Board, Keith Oliver, Chairman Scotland Cricket Board, Alan Isaac, Chairman New Zealand Cricket Board and ex-president of the ICC, also sent their greetings.

Zaka Ashraf’s worth

Zaka Ashraf's net worth $5 Million.

ALSO READ