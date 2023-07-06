Mariam Ansari blessed with baby girl

KARACHI – Lollywood actress Mariam Ansari is one of the most beautiful and versatile artists in the showbiz fraternity. With hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms, the gorgeous diva is often making headlines with her effervescent personality and quirky antics.
The Dillagi starlet got married to Owais Khan, the younger son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, at a lavish ceremony in December 2021.
In a moment filled with love and happiness, the beloved star of "Romeo Weds Heer," Mariam Ansari, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt announcement. With sheer excitement, she revealed the name of her precious baby girl through a captivating post. Accompanied by a heartwarming maternity photoshoot, the image captured the essence of pure joy. The caption read, "Welcoming our little bundle of joy, Amaya Khan. ???? Thank you for making our life complete. ???? 04/07/2023."
The post beautifully showcased the radiant mother glowing with maternal bliss, as she cradled her newborn daughter. Another precious moment captured in the series of pictures was a tender kiss from Khan to his wife.
View this post on Instagram
Her brother, Ali Ansari and his wife, Saboor Aly also took to their Instagram story to congratulate the family.
View this post on Instagram
The announcement resonated with her adoring fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulations and blessings.
On the work front, Anari was seen in Mujhe Wida Kar, Faryaad, Aangan, Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai, Dil Lagi, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Dil-e-Barbad.
