Mariam Ansari flaunts baby bump in latest video

KARACHI – Lollywood actress Mariam Ansari is one of the most beautiful and versatile artists in the showbiz fraternity. With hundreds of thousands of followers on social media platforms, the gorgeous diva is often making headlines with her effervescent personality and quirky antics.

The Dillagi starlet got married to Owais Khan, the younger son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, at a lavish ceremony in December 2021.

The Romeo Weds Heer diva has now announced her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump in a video which has went viral on social media.

The Tere Mere Beech actress can be seen enjoying the moment with her mother-in-law in the video. Mariam looks adorable as she put on a loose white dress.

On the work front, Anari was seen in Mujhe Wida Kar, Faryaad, Aangan, Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai, Dil Lagi, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Dil-e-Barbad.