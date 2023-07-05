Search

Ex-president Pervez Musharraf’s lookalike Wasim Ansari passes away in Karachi

03:36 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Pakistani artist Wasim Ansari, known for his parodying former President Pervez Musharraf, has passed away in southern port of Karachi.

His demise was confirmed by his son, Kashan Ansari, saying his father had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. He said Wasim Ansar had gone to pay his utility bills and suddenly collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but he could not survive, he said.

The funeral prayer for the parody legend was offered at Mariam Masjid Nauman Grand City, located in the Gulistan-e-Johar area, while he was laid to rest in a local graveyard.  

He has left behind a grieving widow, a son, and four daughters.

