UAE bag convincing win against Pakistan in first match of Asia Rugby Championship Division 1

LAHORE – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday defeated Pakistan by 95-0 during the first match of the Asia Rugby Championship Division 1 played at Lahore’s Punjab Football Stadium.

The match, which was part of a two-match series, was played at the Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

From the very outset, the UAE team remained dominant with 41-0 in the first 24 minutes of the game. By the end of the 80-minute match, the UAE managed to registered a score of 95, while Pakistan could not make a single score.

“UAE Rugby national team wins against Pakistan in the first match,” the UAE Rugby Federation announced in a Twitter post.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="rtl">فوز منتخب الامارات للرجبي على منتخب باكستان في مباراة اليوم الاول ???????? ???????? ????<br><br>UAE Rugby national team wins against Pakistan in the first match ????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pakistan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pakistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/asiarugbychampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#asiarugbychampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uaerugby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uaerugby</a> <a href="https://t.co/M74ZKuiPaK">pic.twitter.com/M74ZKuiPaK</a></p>— UAE Rugby Federation (@uaerugby) <a href="https://twitter.com/uaerugby/status/1676294067318038553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2023</a></blockquote>

The two teams will face off in the second match of the championship’s Division 1 on July 8. The match will be telecast live on PTV Sports.