UAE bag convincing win against Pakistan in first match of Asia Rugby Championship Division 1

LAHORE – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday defeated Pakistan by 95-0 during the first match of the Asia Rugby Championship Division 1 played at Lahore’s Punjab Football Stadium.
The match, which was part of a two-match series, was played at the Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.
From the very outset, the UAE team remained dominant with 41-0 in the first 24 minutes of the game. By the end of the 80-minute match, the UAE managed to registered a score of 95, while Pakistan could not make a single score.
“UAE Rugby national team wins against Pakistan in the first match,” the UAE Rugby Federation announced in a Twitter post.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="rtl">فوز منتخب الامارات للرجبي على منتخب باكستان في مباراة اليوم الاول ???????? ???????? ????<br><br>UAE Rugby national team wins against Pakistan in the first match ????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pakistan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pakistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/asiarugbychampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#asiarugbychampionship</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uaerugby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uaerugby</a> <a href="https://t.co/M74ZKuiPaK">pic.twitter.com/M74ZKuiPaK</a></p>— UAE Rugby Federation (@uaerugby) <a href="https://twitter.com/uaerugby/status/1676294067318038553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The two teams will face off in the second match of the championship’s Division 1 on July 8. The match will be telecast live on PTV Sports.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.