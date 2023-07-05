Search

Pakistan

Suzuki Wagon R latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Suzuki Wagon R latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan
Source: Suzuki Pakistan (website)

LAHORE – The Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most popular models locally assembled by Pak Suzuki Motors in Pakistan.

The five-door hatchback is available in three variants – Wagon R VXR, VXL and AGS – in Pakistan with 998cc engine capacity. The company offers the vehicle in four different colours – Solid White, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black and Silky Silver.

It is the tallest in its class. Its spaciousness, safety features and AGS transmission ensure fuel efficiency and comfort for you and for your family that makes your daily outings a pleasant experience.

Performance

WagonR is equipped with K-series engine that brings unprecedented fuel efficiency and a drive that is smooth, noiseless and powerful.

Exterior

With a distant sloping stance, imposing look and design, that satisfies yours practical needs and makes an impression that lasts. Its tall boy design makes it compatible for every age and every gender.

Latest Price Wagon R

As of July 2023, Wagon R cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million while the price of VXL model stands at Rs3.412 million. Its fully loaded variant Wagon R AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan 

Pakistan

Pakistan arrests five nationals for taking up jobs in Israel

04:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit

01:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan condemns Israeli raids, airstrikes in Palestinian territory

11:32 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

10:22 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan announces countrywide protests on July 7 against Islamophobic Quran desecration act

09:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Suzuki Alto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan 

04:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Suzuki Wagon R latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: