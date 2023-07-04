Pakistan take on UAE in first match of Asia Rugby Championship tonight

LAHORE – Pakistan is set to take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first match of the Asia Rugby Championship Division 1 tournament tonight.

Both rugby teams will lock horns at Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore at 8:30 pm, the UAE Rugby Federation announced it on Twitter.

The second match will be played on July 8, and both matches will be broadcast on the PTV Sports.

“Thrilling rugby match day [featuring] Pakistan vs UAE’s [in the] Asia Rugby Men’s Division 1 Championship,” UAE Rugby Federation said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thrilling Rugby match day! ????<br><br>Pakistan ???????? v ???????? UAE<br>Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 Championship ????<br><br>???? 4th July 2023<br>⏰ 20:30 (+5 GMT)<br>???? Live <a href="https://t.co/yIMXXArhGa">https://t.co/yIMXXArhGa</a>…<br>???? PTV Sports (LIVE HD)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/matchday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#matchday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uaevspakistan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uaevspakistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/asiarugbychampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#asiarugbychampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/6BQt6vtGKM">pic.twitter.com/6BQt6vtGKM</a></p>— UAE Rugby Federation (@uaerugby) <a href="https://twitter.com/uaerugby/status/1676107863960301568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The UAE team arrived in the Punjab capital city of Lahore on Monday afternoon.\

In Rugby game, each team comprises 15 players, who play with an oval-shaped ball on a rectangular field called a pitch. The field has H-shaped goalposts at both ends.

Pakistan’s national rugby team played its debut match against Sri Lanka in 2003, while the UAE joined Asia Rugby as a full member in 2012.