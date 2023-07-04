Gold price declines by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued downward trend in domestic market for second consecutive day on Tuesday as Pakistani rupee made rebound against the US dollar following IMF loan deal.

The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs2,200 to close at Rs205,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs1,887 to settle at Rs175,754, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $19 to settle at $1,929 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.