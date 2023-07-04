Search

Business

Gold price declines by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan

06:17 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
Gold price declines by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices continued downward trend in domestic market for second consecutive day on Tuesday as Pakistani rupee made rebound against the US dollar following IMF loan deal.

The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs2,200 to close at Rs205,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs1,887 to settle at Rs175,754, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $19 to settle at $1,929 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 04, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445

