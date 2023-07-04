SBP issues Rs75 commemorative banknote to mark foundation day

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced the launch of a special commemorative currency note of Rs75 denomination to mark the 75 years of its establishment.

“SBP issues Rs.75 banknote marking the 75 years of SBP's founding. The new banknote is available for issuance to the general public at all SBP BSC offices & commercial bank branches and can be used for all regular daily transactions,” the central bank said in a tweet.

The note carries the note of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the front side while the back side features the picture of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

The one-time commemorative currency note also carries special security features.

Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated the central bank of Pakistan on July 1, 1948.