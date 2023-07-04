The road to international stardom: Sajal Aly reflects on career path

Sajal Ali, a Lahori who now calls Karachi her home, has shared her remarkable journey of becoming one of Pakistan's most celebrated actors in an interview with OK! Pakistan.
With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, she has become a recognized talent both within her country and across borders, boasting an impressive portfolio of internationally acclaimed television serials, telefilms, films, and a recent international debut.
Showcasing her undeniable charm, Sajal stuns in a collaborative photoshoot with Rashmi Kumari and Sherezad Fine Jewellery. The collection of captivating images shared left her admirers spellbound.
The highlight of this enchanting photo series revolves around a stunning red co-ord set, which effortlessly showcases Sajal's impeccable sense of style and leaves an indelible mark in the minds of viewers. The colour choice harmoniously complements her radiant complexion, elevating her natural beauty and captivating the gaze of everyone around. Each picture captures the intricate details and impeccable craftsmanship of the attire. The flowing fabric and delicate embroidery infuse an element of allure and sophistication into her overall look. Simultaneously, the dress gracefully embraces her figure, accentuating her curves in the most flattering manner.
To complete the mesmerizing appearance, she opted for minimalistic makeup, which further accentuates her captivating smile and expressive eyes, leaving a lasting impression on all who behold her beauty.
She was a vision to behold in a stunning lilac saree adorned with exquisite jewels, gracefully draped with a flowing cape that left onlookers enchanted.
She talked about her her big international debut with the film "What's Love Got to Do with It?" The experience of being part of an international project has been transformative, allowing her to step out of her comfort zone and adapt to new environments. Collaborating with renowned artists and industry professionals, including Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Kapoor, and Jemima Khan, has widened Sajal's horizons and provided her with invaluable insights and a broader worldview.
Her on-screen portrayals, such as in "Sinf-e-Ahan," "Kuch Ankahi," and "What's Love Got to Do with It?" have consistently emphasized women's empowerment and independence. She recognized the importance of such narratives in the public realm, as they contribute to societal progress and challenge traditional gender roles. By showcasing women as leaders, decision-makers, and agents of change, Sajal aims to break barriers and inspire others. She believes that amplifying the stories of empowered women can lead to a more inclusive and equitable society.
Looking ahead, Aly envisions continuous growth and evolution. As an actor, she strives to embrace new challenges, take risks, and explore different mediums of her craft. She expressed a desire to venture into stage performances and beyond, always seeking to push herself further.
On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein, and What's Love Got to Do with It?.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
