Sajal Aly wishes Vaneeza Ahmed on her 52nd birthday

Vaneeza Ahmed, often hailed as one of Pakistan's most renowned and influential supermodels, has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry with her unparalleled grace, striking beauty, and unparalleled talent. With a career spanning over two decades, Vaneeza has solidified her status as an icon, captivating audiences with her charismatic presence both on and off the runway.

Her ethereal beauty, coupled with her unmatched ability to exude confidence and elegance, has made her a muse for countless designers and photographers. She has been the face of numerous iconic fashion campaigns, showcasing her versatility and adaptability to different styles and aesthetics.

Yesterday she celebrated her 52nd birthday. Her co-star Sajal Aly and her close friend Hasan Zaidi also wished her a happy birthday.

Beyond her modelling prowess, Ahmed's influence extends to her entrepreneurial ventures. She founded her own fashion brand, VANEEZA, which offers a range of elegant and contemporary clothing. With her keen eye for style and design, she has become a trendsetter, inspiring countless fashion enthusiasts and aspiring models.