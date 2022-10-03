Vaneeza Ahmed criticises Ayeza Khan’s social media presence
Web Desk
10:05 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Vaneeza Ahmed criticises Ayeza Khan’s social media presence
Today, social media plays a crucial role in the popularity and image of any celebrity, be it Lollywood, Bollywood, or Hollywood.

Pakistani celebrities are also very active on social media and that has contributed a lot to boosting their career.

Apart from being the most followed local celebrity, Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

However, it seems that not all are fond of the trend she has set. In her latest interview, supermodel Vaneeza Ahmed talked about how social media has changed everything these days.

Taking a subtle dig at Ayeza, Vaneeza said she saw someone on Instagram who had around 12 million followers and she really wanted to know about her contribution. When Vaneeza did not name anyone in particular, host and veteran actor Nouman Ijaz said it is Ayeza who has this huge fan following.

On the work front, Ayeza has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

