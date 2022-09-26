Ayeza Khan looks breathtaking at Hum Awards 2022
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Ayeza Khan looks breathtaking at Hum Awards 2022
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
HUM Awards 2022 was a night to remember as a plethora of celebrities dressed to show off their unique, stunning looks.

Among the most talked about stars was Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan who turned heads with her fashion and by taking home a trophy for her performance in the drama serial Chupke Chupke.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star donned an Abhinav Mishra creation; a mirror-worked lehenga choli and matching dupatta that she threw on like a cape.

While Ayeza sparkled like a diamond, the trolls community was displeased as to why the Pakistani star opted for an Indian designer.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

Ayeza Khan stuns fans with latest photo 07:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she ...

Here's how Yashma Gill is a true cricket fan
03:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

