Ayeza Khan looks breathtaking at Hum Awards 2022

HUM Awards 2022 was a night to remember as a plethora of celebrities dressed to show off their unique, stunning looks.

Among the most talked about stars was Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan who turned heads with her fashion and by taking home a trophy for her performance in the drama serial Chupke Chupke.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star donned an Abhinav Mishra creation; a mirror-worked lehenga choli and matching dupatta that she threw on like a cape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

While Ayeza sparkled like a diamond, the trolls community was displeased as to why the Pakistani star opted for an Indian designer.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.