Ayeza Khan stuns fans with latest photo
Share
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.
Nowadays, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star is dropping major fashion goals in her holiday vacation. Dressed to the nines, Ayeza was spotted posing by the sea.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's vacation pictures ... 07:55 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
One of the power couples in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, are currently on a vacation ...
- UN chief appeals to world to help flood-hit Pakistan11:55 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
-
- Indian popstar calls Atif Aslam 'the singer with most impact on ...11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
-
- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win last match of Super 4 against Pakistan10:13 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Prince William and Kate Middleton achieve new milestone after Queen's ...01:32 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022