Canada announces first-ever Express Entry invitations for skilled newcomers: Here's how to check eligibility

07:51 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
TORONTO - The government of Canada has introduced the first-ever Express Entry invitations for skilled newcomers with STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) experience.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the government announced that the first STEM round for category-based selection will open in the week of July 5.

As far as the focus areas are concerned, candidates with STEM expertise including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers will be able to take the benefit.

Alongside general invitation rounds, these category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The authorities have stated that candidates with this background will help Canada’s science and technology sector, bringing in the skilled talent that businesses need to drive innovation and achieve their growth potential.

Last month, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced new changes to Express Entry through category-based selection to help address labour needs that support an identified economic goal and strengthen Francophone immigration.

It bears mentioning that key sectors across Canada are experiencing worker shortages, and immigration is helping to fill these labour gaps; Germany is also revamping its immigration regime to fill the labour gap.  

“One of Canada's greatest strengths is its ability to attract talent. This new STEM-focused category-based selection round will support our science and technology sector and its workforce, by attracting even more of the skilled talent that companies need to drive innovation and realize their growth potential. Combining its unparalleled ability to attract talent with the innovative capacity of its entrepreneurs, Canada is the best place in the world to start and scale a technology company,” Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said.

Express Entry

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

In May this year, Minister Fraser announced the first-ever launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.  

