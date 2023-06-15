Its Official! Pakistan finally lifts Covid-19 restrictions for air travel

ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that the requirements regarding COVID-19 vaccination and testing proof when traveling to Pakistan have been removed.
According to an official notification issued on Thursday, passengers arriving in Pakistan are no longer required to present a negative PCR report before boarding flights for Pakistan or upon arrival in Pakistan.
Additionally, the mandatory COVID-19 screening of 2% of passengers coming from the UK, Gulf, and other countries has also been removed in a major relief to the passengers who had complained about inordinate delays in this regard.
These changes are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice, as stated by the notification.
Initially, Pakistan had implemented strict restrictions and requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which had wreaked havoc across the globe. However, these rules were adjusted multiple times depending on the COVID-19 situation, causing significant financial losses to the airline industry.
Countries across the world have largely removed the Covid restrictions and social distancing protocols including China which had imposed one of the most harsh restrictions.
It bears mentioning that last month the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) had declared “with great hope” an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency, stressing that it does not mean the disease is no longer a global threat.
“Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about”, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, briefing the media at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva.
According to the World Health Organization's Coronavirus Dashboard, which has been collecting important data since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is now 765,222,932. The number of deaths reported is nearly seven million, specifically 6,921,614.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.