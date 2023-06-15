Cyclone Biparjoy slows down, likely to hit Pakistan coastline tonight

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Thursday landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at the Pakistani coastal belt has been delayed as it has been slowed down and expected to hit Keti bandar area of Sindh province tonight.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said around 82,000 people have been shifted to safe places as evacuation from affected areas of coastal belt has been completed.
She said the cyclone has now recurved towards North-east and it has changed its direction from Karachi. She said 17 stations are continuously monitoring the situation.
Sherry Rehman said said four districts including Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Malir are still under the threat of cyclone. She, according to the state broadcaster, said the speed and directions of the cyclone have been changing continuously.
Sharing the impacts of the Cyclone, the minister said there is a 100 millimeter rainfall forecast in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam Khan, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allah Yar and Sanghar, whereas Umarkot, Badin, Tharparkar and Thatta will get 300 millimeters.
Highlighting the contribution of rescue and relief agencies, the Minister said sixteen companies of Rangers and two Battalions of Coast Guards are patrolling whereas 1400 personnel of Pak Army and 303 of Navy are deployed to cope with the emergency situation.
She said overall 87 medical units are in the field. She said 63 evacuation camps are active while one hundred and six are standby in order to cope with any untoward situation.
She said Sujawal Grid is being repaired. However, the Power Ministry is taking remedial measures to protect the 90 feeders established in the coastal areas from the impacts of the cyclone.
Sherry Rehman said flight operation at five airports including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawab Shah and Mohenjo-Daro is still underway. However, it can be suspended if required.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
