Cyclone Biparjoy slows down, likely to hit Pakistan coastline tonight

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Thursday landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at the Pakistani coastal belt has been delayed as it has been slowed down and expected to hit Keti bandar area of Sindh province tonight.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said around 82,000 people have been shifted to safe places as evacuation from affected areas of coastal belt has been completed.

She said the cyclone has now recurved towards North-east and it has changed its direction from Karachi. She said 17 stations are continuously monitoring the situation.

Sherry Rehman said said four districts including Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Malir are still under the threat of cyclone. She, according to the state broadcaster, said the speed and directions of the cyclone have been changing continuously.

Sharing the impacts of the Cyclone, the minister said there is a 100 millimeter rainfall forecast in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam Khan, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allah Yar and Sanghar, whereas Umarkot, Badin, Tharparkar and Thatta will get 300 millimeters.

Highlighting the contribution of rescue and relief agencies, the Minister said sixteen companies of Rangers and two Battalions of Coast Guards are patrolling whereas 1400 personnel of Pak Army and 303 of Navy are deployed to cope with the emergency situation.

She said overall 87 medical units are in the field. She said 63 evacuation camps are active while one hundred and six are standby in order to cope with any untoward situation.

She said Sujawal Grid is being repaired. However, the Power Ministry is taking remedial measures to protect the 90 feeders established in the coastal areas from the impacts of the cyclone.

Sherry Rehman said flight operation at five airports including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawab Shah and Mohenjo-Daro is still underway. However, it can be suspended if required.