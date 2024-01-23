Foreigners in Thailand can now alert authorities of extended stay online

BANGKOK - To facilitate the foreigners, the government of Thailand has launched an online portal to let them inform the authorities of their stay.

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has introduced a new "90 days online notification service" for foreigners residing in the country for over 90 days to streamline and expedite the reporting process for foreigners living or conducting business in the country.

The initiative, unveiled by Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau Police Lieutenant General Ittipol Itthisarnronnachai, aligns with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's vision to woo more and more tourists to the country to spur economic growth.

As of now, the portal would facilitate investors sponsored by the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI), with plans for broader inclusion of other visa types in the future.

Foreigners can access the portal 15 days before the due date through various online channels, including mobile phones, tablets, or computers (www.immigration.go.th).

The status of the request would be communicated via email or the immigration website. The technological intervention marks a deviation from previous practice under which foreigners were required to declare their 90-day stay through methods such as visiting the Immigration Bureau, authorizing someone to report on their behalf, or sending the notification form via registered mail.

The new online service is anticipated to enhance convenience for foreigners accessing the Immigration Bureau's online service platform.

The government of Thailand is making the country more and more tourist-friendly by inking visa-free agreements and opening up public spaces for late hours. The country recently announced to enter into a visa-free regime with China permanently from March this year.