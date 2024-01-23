Search

PakistanPakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

Man kills son for hoisting PTI flag at home in Peshawar

Web Desk
05:22 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Man kills son for hoisting PTI flag at home in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – In a tragic event in Peshawar, a man killed his own son for displaying rival political party’s flag at their residence in the Badhber area near Peshawar.

According to the media reports, a man was aligned with the Awami National Party (ANP), while his son was a supporter of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Preliminary information suggests that the conflict arose when the son, Atta-ur Rehman, allegedly disregarded parental advice. Fueled by anger over the disagreement, the father, Noor-ur Rehman, turned to violence, resulting in the tragic death of his son.

The tension between father and son heightened when Atta-ur Rehman openly displayed his support for PTI by raising the party flag at their residence in the Badhber area.

This seemingly minor act triggered the father’s anger, leading to a heated confrontation. The situation took a devastating turn when, in a fit of rage, the father fired shots at his son. Police officials report that the son suffered critical injuries from the gunfire, and despite immediate efforts for medical assistance, he succumbed to his wounds.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the perilous consequences of political polarization within families, according to local authorities.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

12:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport

09:47 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Javed Hashmi withdraws from election in favour of PTI candidate Aamir ...

02:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs ...

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

09:34 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Bilawal Bhutto seeks support from PTI voters to beat PML-N in ...

Most viewed

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

10:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

'Trained terrorist' linked to Iran-backed group arrested in Karachi, ...

03:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: