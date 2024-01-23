Man kills son for hoisting PTI flag at home in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – In a tragic event in Peshawar, a man killed his own son for displaying rival political party’s flag at their residence in the Badhber area near Peshawar.

According to the media reports, a man was aligned with the Awami National Party (ANP), while his son was a supporter of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Preliminary information suggests that the conflict arose when the son, Atta-ur Rehman, allegedly disregarded parental advice. Fueled by anger over the disagreement, the father, Noor-ur Rehman, turned to violence, resulting in the tragic death of his son.

The tension between father and son heightened when Atta-ur Rehman openly displayed his support for PTI by raising the party flag at their residence in the Badhber area.

This seemingly minor act triggered the father’s anger, leading to a heated confrontation. The situation took a devastating turn when, in a fit of rage, the father fired shots at his son. Police officials report that the son suffered critical injuries from the gunfire, and despite immediate efforts for medical assistance, he succumbed to his wounds.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the perilous consequences of political polarization within families, according to local authorities.