Man kills son for hoisting PTI flag at home in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – In a tragic event in Peshawar, a man killed his own son for displaying rival political party’s flag at their residence in the Badhber area near Peshawar.
According to the media reports, a man was aligned with the Awami National Party (ANP), while his son was a supporter of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former prime minister Imran Khan.
Preliminary information suggests that the conflict arose when the son, Atta-ur Rehman, allegedly disregarded parental advice. Fueled by anger over the disagreement, the father, Noor-ur Rehman, turned to violence, resulting in the tragic death of his son.
The tension between father and son heightened when Atta-ur Rehman openly displayed his support for PTI by raising the party flag at their residence in the Badhber area.
This seemingly minor act triggered the father’s anger, leading to a heated confrontation. The situation took a devastating turn when, in a fit of rage, the father fired shots at his son. Police officials report that the son suffered critical injuries from the gunfire, and despite immediate efforts for medical assistance, he succumbed to his wounds.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, underscoring the perilous consequences of political polarization within families, according to local authorities.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
