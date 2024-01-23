Search

Lifestyle

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

Maheen Khawaja
05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts
Source: Instagram

Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time on January 20, 2024, with the Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. News of their union, which reportedly blossomed during their time on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan," sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, triggering a flurry of reactions and reigniting old whispers.

Amidst the whirlwind, Mirza displayed remarkable poise and addressed the situation through her sister, Anam. In a statement posted on Instagram, she wished Shoaib well and revealed their divorce, which had already occurred. The couple share a son, Izhaan, who resides with his mother in Dubai.

Instead of dwelling on the drama, Sania shifted the focus to a heartwarming moment with her son. She shared an adorable picture of a matching pair of Crocs gifted by her son, melting hearts across the internet.

This simple gesture resonated powerfully with Pakistanis, earning Sania an outpouring of love and support. Many applauded her strength and wished her happiness in the future.

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

05:06 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Is Sania Mirza marrying Indian pacer Mohammed Shami?

09:59 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

“Don't let Rambo attend Jeeto Pakistan”: Netizen advises Sahiba ...

07:37 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Zayn Malik narrowly escapes foot injury at Paris Fashion Week

02:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Team Sania Mirza and family issue official statement post Shoaib-Sana ...

Lifestyle

11:26 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's post just before ex-husband Shoaib Malik's marriage ...

11:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Is Jannat Mirza getting married?

08:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Here's how Hareem Shah reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

10:41 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Where is Umair Jaswal as ex-wife Sana Javed marries Shoaib Malik?

07:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

When and where did Shoaib and Sana meet for the first time?

06:28 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

From celebrities to netizens: Internet reacts to Sana and Shoaib's ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:13 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Security official martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan checkpost

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: