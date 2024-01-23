Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time on January 20, 2024, with the Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. News of their union, which reportedly blossomed during their time on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan," sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, triggering a flurry of reactions and reigniting old whispers.

Amidst the whirlwind, Mirza displayed remarkable poise and addressed the situation through her sister, Anam. In a statement posted on Instagram, she wished Shoaib well and revealed their divorce, which had already occurred. The couple share a son, Izhaan, who resides with his mother in Dubai.

Instead of dwelling on the drama, Sania shifted the focus to a heartwarming moment with her son. She shared an adorable picture of a matching pair of Crocs gifted by her son, melting hearts across the internet.

This simple gesture resonated powerfully with Pakistanis, earning Sania an outpouring of love and support. Many applauded her strength and wished her happiness in the future.