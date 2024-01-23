Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

Shoaib Malik tied the knot for the third time on January 20, 2024, with the Pakistani actress, Sana Javed. News of their union, which reportedly blossomed during their time on the game show "Jeeto Pakistan," sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, triggering a flurry of reactions and reigniting old whispers.
Amidst the whirlwind, Mirza displayed remarkable poise and addressed the situation through her sister, Anam. In a statement posted on Instagram, she wished Shoaib well and revealed their divorce, which had already occurred. The couple share a son, Izhaan, who resides with his mother in Dubai.
Instead of dwelling on the drama, Sania shifted the focus to a heartwarming moment with her son. She shared an adorable picture of a matching pair of Crocs gifted by her son, melting hearts across the internet.
This simple gesture resonated powerfully with Pakistanis, earning Sania an outpouring of love and support. Many applauded her strength and wished her happiness in the future.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
