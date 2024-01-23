Search

Merub Ali celebrates birthday bash with friends and family

Maheen Khawaja
05:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Merub Ali celebrates birthday bash with friends and family
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)

Lollywood’s love birds, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali, are back with a dose of PDA for their fans. The young couple, who enjoys millions of followers on multiple social media platforms, are the definition of true love for many of their fans. The adorable duo is often seen hanging out on red carpets to casual dates, and the internet becomes obsessed every single time.

Recently, the spotlight fell on  Ali as she celebrated her birthday, and Azhar ensured that the occasion was nothing short of spectacular. The festivities unfolded with the enthusiastic participation of Merub's close friends, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. The party featured lively song and dance performances, capturing the essence of the couple's vibrant personalities.

Dressed in a charming pink outfit, the birthday girl radiated elegance as she joyfully cut her birthday cake, surrounded by the warmth of well-wishers. Asim Azhar, not one to be left out, showcased his musical prowess by serenading the crowd and engaging in lively dance routines. 

He also posted a little birthday dump with the caption " Happy Birthday to my one & only. Tum jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai aarzoo "

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

