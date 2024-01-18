Search

LifestyleImmigration

Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

Maheen Khawaja
06:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'
Source: Merub Ali (Instagram)

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty quickly created her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.

Recently, she voiced her strong discontent with the Pakistani airline 'Fly Jinnah' services, calling them subpar.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared her disheartening experience on her Instagram story. In one of the captions, she expressed, "Your services are exceedingly unsatisfactory. Adhering to policies that are seemingly irrational, despite the distress it causes to passengers, is an untenable situation."

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal and Paristan.

In pictures: Merub Ali, Talha Chahour visit GCU

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Indian passenger gets trapped inside plane toilet for over an hour

09:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what ...

07:12 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sahir Ali Bagga and ex-Miss World Kamaliya release new version of ...

05:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

WATCH—Bollywood’s spin on Ali Zafar’s hit song, Jhoom, is ...

07:52 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

‘Love Like That’: Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi shine in new ...

10:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Torkham border shut to Afghan truckers over visa dispute

Most viewed

10:15 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Islamabad International Airport records highest ever passenger flow: ...

10:44 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Is PIA being sold off to foreign government? Minister addresses ...

11:27 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

12:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian ...

11:51 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan's home catches fire

Advertisement

Latest

06:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

President Alvi extends posting tenure of 3 PHC judges

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: