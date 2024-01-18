Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

Merub Ali rose to prominence within a very short span of time. With her acting skills and bubbly persona, the beauty quickly created her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

The Sinf e Aahan star has a massive fan following as she keeps the fans hooked with her alluring Instagram feed.

Recently, she voiced her strong discontent with the Pakistani airline 'Fly Jinnah' services, calling them subpar.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared her disheartening experience on her Instagram story. In one of the captions, she expressed, "Your services are exceedingly unsatisfactory. Adhering to policies that are seemingly irrational, despite the distress it causes to passengers, is an untenable situation."

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal and Paristan.