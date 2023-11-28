In pictures: Merub Ali, Talha Chahour visit GCU

What better way to spend a fun day than to visit your friend's iconic alma mater?

Pakistani rising stars, Merub Ali and Talha Chahour, had the perfect way to spend the day having fun and making memories. The Wabaal co-stars visited his alma matter – Government College University, Lahore to pay homage to its beauty.

Ali, the fiancée of acclaimed singer Asim Azhar, rose to prominence within a very short span of time. She has been winning the hearts of fans with her stunning looks as her charismatic persona work like a magnet and she turns heads with her every move. Despite pursuing law, she ventured into the acting business.

The Sinf-e-Aahan starlet accompanied up-and-coming actor, Talha Chahour, to his alma mater.

Ali posed for pictures on the rooftop of the iconic Gothic lady, and tagged Chahour in the last slide.

Azhar and Ali enjoys millions of followers on multiple social media platform and are the definition of true love for many of their fans. The adorable duo is often seen hanging out on red carpets to casual dates, and the internet becomes obsessed every single time. Although the pair got engaged in March 2022, they haven't announced any further plans yet.

In a guest appearance on The Talk Talk Show hosted by Hassan Choudary, the Paristan actress revealed that she and the Tum Tum singer will definitely settle down soon but are waiting for their parents’ decision.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Wabaal, Paristan and Sinf e Aahan.

Chahour, on the other hand, is an upcoming Pakistani actor known for his supporting roles and previously making an appearance in Jo Bichar Gaye. The enthusiastic actor performed in theatre to ace his skills. He appeared in over 400 theatrical performances with the Ajoka Theater group. Some of his plays include Dara, Bullah, Lo Phir Basant Aayi, Tiger of Mysore, Anhi Main Da Sufna, Macbeth and Bhagat Singh.

Chahour's big breakthrough performance on television came with Haissam Hussain's political thriller Jo Bichar Gaye, based on the fall of Dhaka. Chahour played the protagonist, Capt. Z. I. Farrukh, on whose memoirs the series was based, earning Chahour critical appreciation along with a nomination for Best Emerging Talent in TV at the Lux Style Awards.

Chahour later starred in Hum TV's Wabaal opposite Sarah Khan, and is currently working in Jannat Se Aagay alongside Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed. His upcoming television series is Syed Wajahat Hussain's Mannat Murad opposite Iqra Aziz as Mannat.

