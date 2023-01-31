Search

Maria Wasti addresses leaked photos controversy in latest interview

09:30 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Maria Wasti addresses leaked photos controversy in latest interview
Pakistani actress Maria Wasti has made a name for herself in the industry with exceptional performances in TV dramas and telefilms.

In a recent interview, the Buri Aurat star spoke about her leaked personal photos. She said that a friend was responsible for the leak of her photos and expressed disappointment at the criticism she faced. The images were leaked many years ago when she was on a trip to Thailand with Ayesha Omer. 

The 42-year-old stated, “Now, one can’t even go to the beach. Also, those were our personal pictures. It happened years ago when nobody was aware of the privacy settings and those pictures were leaked by Ayesha Omar’s friends."

However, she defended her right to choose what she wears, stating that it's her life and she has the choice to wear what she wants. 

On the work front, Wasti was last seen in Kallo, Neend and Ashiyana. In 2002, she established her own production house.

Maria Wasti's leaked video of ‘drinking’ goes viral

