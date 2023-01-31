Mekaal Hasan announces launch of 'Rivayat' series

The music industry was stunned last summer by the news of a fire at the Digital Fidelity studio.

The former launch pad for artists like Atif Aslam and Noori was now a relic, the swan song to Lahore's music scene, a place where the music lived on forever. Stars old and new came together to mourn the loss and rebuild, brick by brick, with renewed determination.

As funds continued to pour in and prices skyrocketed, the mastermind behind Mekaal Hasan Band and some of Pakistan's finest musical works were ready to embrace tradition once again. The Rivayat series, true to its name, was one of the few projects that survived the major blaze and are now fully prepared for release on the internet.

Rivayat is Hasan's solo project that highlights local musical talent in various forms of traditional music. It will be released in episodic format.

A press statement from Mekaal states that the series showcases a diverse range of traditional music styles, from classical to folk to semi-classical, including qawwali, thumri, ghazal and instrumentals. This collection of music represents the stories and culture of the people who created it and whose history is embodied in the music.

The press release states that all Rivayat songs were recorded live in one take. To add a unique touch, select songs feature local artists joined by international musicians: Shez Raja on bass from the UK, Gwen Lafitte on acoustic and electric guitar from France, and Anton Davidyants on bass from Russia. This series showcases both solo performances and collaborative efforts with international artists. Hasan is proud to launch such young talent.

While Hasan's dedication to amplifying marginalized voices is commendable, one may question if corporate-backed projects like Coke Studio share the same values. Hasan clarifies that Rivayat is different from Coke Studio, as it features lesser-known artists and not established ones.

"You won't find any familiar faces in it," says Hasan, highlighting that many traditional musicians go unrecognized.