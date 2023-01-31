For the first time ever, the Volleyball Club World Championships are coming to India!

DUBAI – Volleyball World and FIVB today announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, India’s top professional volleyball league.
As the host nation, the winners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran etc.
The Club World Championships will be exclusively marketed in India by India’s leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, who are also founding Partners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.
The championships will be staged between December 6 and 10, 2023. The host city will be announced later this year.
The tournament brings the best of international volleyball to India, where the sport is seeing a meteoric rise since the commencement of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in 2022. Season 1 of the league saw a cumulative TV viewership of 133 million in India alone and managed to reach over 84 million fans on digital platforms.
For over 20 years, the Volleyball Club World Championships have featured the best men’s professional clubs from around the world, competing for the title of World Champions and a share of over USD 350,000 in prize money.
The FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F° said: "The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men’s club volleyball to India for the first time ever! With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances."
"We are thrilled to have the Club World Champs being held for the first time in the subcontinent,” said Finn Taylor - CEO of Volleyball World. "This tournament is known for its exciting and competitive matches, and we are delighted to give fans in India, and around the world, via Volleyball World TV, the opportunity to watch the best clubs and athletes compete at the highest level."
Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures and Co-Promoter of RuPay Prime Volleyball League said: “It’s a historic moment for Indian sport. For the first time in a truly global sport, the best athletes from around the world will come down to India to showcase their talent and our Indian players will get a chance to compete against them. This is in line with our mission to help the Indian volleyball team qualify for the 2028 Olympics and a global event which will be held for consecutive years in India will provide the perfect platform and exposure for our players.”
Mr. Thomas Muthoot, owner of Kochi Blue Spikers and Chairman of the Prime Volleyball League board said: “This is a great news for our League as it will encourage every team in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to give their best so that they can play at the Club World Championships. Also, this global event will surely create more excitement for Indian volleyball fans as they will witness the best volleyball action on Indian soil.”
The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 will stream live on Volleyball World TV outside the Indian subcontinent, starting this Saturday, February 4. The qualified teams and final schedule for the Club World Championships will be announced later this year, but fans can expect to see matches from the tournament on Volleyball World TV globally.
Launched in 2021, Volleyball World – a product of a partnership between the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and CVC Capital Partners – is aimed at driving growth, innovation and investment in volleyball around the globe with a key focus on bringing the global volleyball community together. The association with Volleyball World will offer a golden opportunity for Indian volleyball players to showcase their skills and talent across the world. It will also help the Indian fans in getting access to top global volleyball events, which will further help in increasing the sports' popularity in the country.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
