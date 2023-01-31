Search

Sports

Junior National Tennis championship inaugurated

Web Desk 10:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Junior National Tennis championship inaugurated

LAHORE – The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.  

Mr. Imran Ayub, Manager Admin Millat Tractors Ltd, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here yesterday. The honourable chief guest was introduced with all the participating players, while he also witnessed a singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) along with former PTF senior official Col Asif Dar (R), top junior national players and their families were also present on the occasion. 

Total 18 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories while a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches. 

In the boys U-18 first round, Shahzaib Zahid beat Aoun Raza 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Raza beat Moavia Butt 6-2, 7-5, Mustansir Ali Khan beat Omer Shafiq 6-0, 6-0, Yafat Nadeem beat Hassan Ali (Gc) 6-1, 6-1 and Hassan Ali beat Hafiz Muhammad Imran 6-1, 6-0. 

In the boys U-16 first round, Huzaima Nawaz beat Hamza Alamzaib 6-1, 7-5, M Uzair beat Saif Ullah 6-2, 6-2. In boys U-14 first round, M Uzair beat Aalay Husnain 4-1, 5-3, M Arsalan beat Syed Ahmad Yawar 4-0, 4-0.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Tennis champion Rashid Malik gets rousing welcome at Wahga Border 

08:01 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 

02:36 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship 

10:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Ace Junior Golf League shines in Islamabad

01:30 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Sania Mirza announces retirement from tennis after WTA 1000 event next month

10:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Marvelous Moreno mallets FG/Din Polo to a thumping win

10:43 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

High courts cannot exercise suo motu jurisdiction, rules SC

10:50 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: