Junior National Tennis championship inaugurated

LAHORE – The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.
Mr. Imran Ayub, Manager Admin Millat Tractors Ltd, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here yesterday. The honourable chief guest was introduced with all the participating players, while he also witnessed a singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) along with former PTF senior official Col Asif Dar (R), top junior national players and their families were also present on the occasion.
Total 18 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories while a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.
In the boys U-18 first round, Shahzaib Zahid beat Aoun Raza 6-1, 6-1, Ahmad Raza beat Moavia Butt 6-2, 7-5, Mustansir Ali Khan beat Omer Shafiq 6-0, 6-0, Yafat Nadeem beat Hassan Ali (Gc) 6-1, 6-1 and Hassan Ali beat Hafiz Muhammad Imran 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys U-16 first round, Huzaima Nawaz beat Hamza Alamzaib 6-1, 7-5, M Uzair beat Saif Ullah 6-2, 6-2. In boys U-14 first round, M Uzair beat Aalay Husnain 4-1, 5-3, M Arsalan beat Syed Ahmad Yawar 4-0, 4-0.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
