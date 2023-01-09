Search

Lifestyle

Fans adore Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa's sizzling chemistry in new project

Web Desk 03:17 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Fans adore Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa's sizzling chemistry in new project
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping her massive fan following fixated on her escapades for quite some time now. 

Be it her song reels or singing videos, travel hikes, fashion photoshoots, and on-point humour, netizens are always in awe of her charming persona.

This time around, Gill, will soon be seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video for Moon Rise, had a great time shooting for the song, and many videos from the shoot suggest the same. 

Spreading like wildfire, the video uploaded by T-series and shows Shehnaaz and Guru shooting at a beach and bursting into laughter over their antics. “Guess who just had a great fall? It was crazy on the sets of #MoonRise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Needless to say, fans have fallen head over heels for the couple's sizzling chemistry and made sure to shower compliments on the duo.

As for upcoming projects, Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video titled Moon Rise with singer Guru Randhawa. The music video is all set to release on January 10.

Besides this, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans awestruck in Punjabi avatar while shooting for ad

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill sends love to Indian actress Sana Khan

12:32 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Tuba Anwar reveals getting rape, death threats in new podcast

01:16 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

'Gladiator 2' is finally happening with a new star!

10:40 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans awestruck in Punjabi avatar while shooting for ad

05:46 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Mahi Baloch’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

02:21 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Yashma Gill oozes glam in a shimmery maroon outfit

05:22 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Cricket Center, Prince Club, Township Whites victorious in K-20 Cup ...

05:34 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023

08:02 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: