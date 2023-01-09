Fans adore Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa's sizzling chemistry in new project

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping her massive fan following fixated on her escapades for quite some time now.
Be it her song reels or singing videos, travel hikes, fashion photoshoots, and on-point humour, netizens are always in awe of her charming persona.
This time around, Gill, will soon be seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video for Moon Rise, had a great time shooting for the song, and many videos from the shoot suggest the same.
Spreading like wildfire, the video uploaded by T-series and shows Shehnaaz and Guru shooting at a beach and bursting into laughter over their antics. “Guess who just had a great fall? It was crazy on the sets of #MoonRise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Needless to say, fans have fallen head over heels for the couple's sizzling chemistry and made sure to shower compliments on the duo.
This beautiful chemistry between #ShehnaazGill and #GuruRandhawa
Stay tune tomorrow 1PM#MoonRiseOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/pbTo58UmeW— Queen Shehnaaz (fan Account)???????? (@patil39322139) January 9, 2023
new Instagram post !!! #MoonRiseOutTomorrow#ShehnaazGillhttps://t.co/PWoHmqYGCj— Kashish✌️(fan account) (@KalpnaJ55079839) January 9, 2023
Pic of the day❤️
Star @ishehnaaz_gill new IG Post https://t.co/ZhdR11ljNO…#MoonRiseOutTomorrow
Excited to watch Shehnaaz X Guru ✨????❤️#ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #SHEHNAAZGILL #ShehnaazGallery pic.twitter.com/KID0DIc0v4— ShehnaazGill FᏟ✨ (@ishehnaazians) January 9, 2023
Be ready to shower your love ☺️ #MoonRise ???? which will be out tomorrow ????☺️...#MoonRiseOutTomorrow #ShehnaazGiIl #GuruRandhawa pic.twitter.com/jF7qkDqh6z— shehnaaz ❤️sidharth ❤️shukla (@shehnaazsidhar4) January 9, 2023
As for upcoming projects, Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video titled Moon Rise with singer Guru Randhawa. The music video is all set to release on January 10.
Besides this, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release in 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.