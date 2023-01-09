Hania Aamir leaves Indian rapper Badshah amused as she channels 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collin’s hit Netflix show Emily in Paris has garnered quite a reputation - be it the quintessential wardrobe choices, sassy characters, or riddled cliches. But one thing is confirmed it's a guilty pleasure of many including Lollywood diva Hania Aamir.
Taking to her social media handle, the Ishqiya actor dropped a fun video where she recreates or rather lip-syncs the most iconic dialogues from the show in her random French alongside her friend.
"emily in paris season 4 @netflix
i did get a D in French. that has to mean something," captioned the Dilruba actress.
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the fun reel, India rapper Badshah commented on the Mere Humsafar actor's post and wrote, 'Por favor ????'. To which Hania replied, '@badboyshah thora spanish bhi ????'.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.